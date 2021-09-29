Left Menu

Odisha aims to inoculate all residents with first COVID vaccine jab by year end

Family Welfare Director and Odisha vaccination in charge Dr Bijay Panigrahi on Wednesday said that the state has administered more than 3 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination to the people and targets to vaccinate all residents with the first dose by end of this year.

Family Welfare Director and Odisha vaccination in charge Dr Bijay Panigrahi. Image Credit: ANI
Family Welfare Director and Odisha vaccination in charge Dr Bijay Panigrahi on Wednesday said that the state has administered more than 3 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination to the people and targets to vaccinate all residents with the first dose by end of this year. He further informed that 70 per cent of the state's population has been given the first dose and 27 per cent of people have been administered the second dose.

Panigrahi said, "We have also fixed a target of 4 lakh vaccinations per day and on average we are doing more than 3 lakhs every day." The state has about 17 lakh stock of vaccines at present and in the next months, there is an allocation of 70 lakh doses to the state.

"As of now, 25 lakh people have missed the second dose. We have prepared the list of those who left with the second dose and instructed district authorities to facilitate those so that they are vaccinated at the earliest," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

