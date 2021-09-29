Left Menu

Brexit: Jersey has refused permits for 75 French fishing boats

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:28 IST
Brexit: Jersey has refused permits for 75 French fishing boats
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

Jersey - a self-governing British Crown Dependency - said on Wednesday that it had refused permits for 75 French fishing boats, as tensions simmer between France and the UK over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Jersey added that its interim arrangements on the matter would end in 30 days and that it would issue a further 64 licenses and 31 temporary licenses while refusing the permits for those 75 fishing boats.

Fishing rights have been one of the key battlegrounds between Britain and France in their post-Brexit negotiations. Earlier this year, a dispute over the licenses led both France and Britain to send patrol vessels off the shores of Jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021