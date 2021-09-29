Brexit: France says Britain's decision on fishing rights is "unacceptable"
- Country:
- France
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that Britain's decision to grant licenses to fish in its territorial waters to only 12 small French boats out of 47 applications was "unacceptable".
"The Brexit agreement is not respected (...) we will examine possible means to retaliate", added Attal at a news conference.
Fishing rights have been one of the key battlegrounds between Britain and France in their post-Brexit negotiations. Earlier this year, a dispute over the licenses led both France and Britain to send patrol vessels off the shores of Jersey, which is a self-governing British Crown Dependency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gabriel Attal
- France
- Britain
- post-Brexit
- Attal
- British
- French
- Jersey
ALSO READ
UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact
Britain delays implementation of post-Brexit trade controls
Britain delays post-Brexit import trade controls again
FACTBOX-Britain and neighbours set out paths for coping with COVID-19
Britain delays implementation of post-Brexit trade controls