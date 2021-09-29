Brexit: France says Britain's decision on fishing rights is "unacceptable"

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that Britain's decision to grant licenses to fish in its territorial waters to only 12 small French boats out of 47 applications was "unacceptable".

"The Brexit agreement is not respected (...) we will examine possible means to retaliate", added Attal at a news conference.

Fishing rights have been one of the key battlegrounds between Britain and France in their post-Brexit negotiations. Earlier this year, a dispute over the licenses led both France and Britain to send patrol vessels off the shores of Jersey, which is a self-governing British Crown Dependency.

