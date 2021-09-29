Dubai expo will strengthen India-UAE ties: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Dubai Expo 2020 will further strengthen India-UAE relations especially exports. Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "Dubai Expo 2020 is an important event. The UAE has given the most important place to India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince share a good relation. We will have a high-level task force meeting with their senior ministers. It will further strengthen the India-UAE relation and exports."

Dubai Expo 2020, which was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to start from Friday. Dubai Expo 2020 will be the world's second-biggest (after Tokyo Olympics) event since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic and is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the globe. From India, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to inaugurate the country's pavilion on Thursday. The India Pavilion is the largest one. It will display the emergence of a New India.

Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrut Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities. Among the 192 participating countries, India will have the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.

Gujarat will be the first state to showcase its product in India Pavilion followed by Karnataka, Ladakh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. These states will exhibit their culture, food and business opportunities. Central ministries like Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Tourism, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Department of Space, Ministry of Renewable Energy, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Textiles are also among the various ministries and departments participating in the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)