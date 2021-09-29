Left Menu

Bus attached for not obeying court order reinstating conductor dismissed in 2016

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:41 IST
Bus attached for not obeying court order reinstating conductor dismissed in 2016
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Sept 29 (PTI): A Labour Court on Wednesday attached a government-owned bus for failing to obey an order to reinstate a conductor, who was dismissed in 2016.

Subramanian, the conductor, was placed under suspension for not reporting for duty on January 26 in 2015 (Republic Day) and was dismissed from service in December 2016, police said.

He approached the court which ordered the transport corporation in September 2020 to reinstate him with the payment arrears, the police said.

Since the corporation did not carry out the order, the court ordered the seizure of the bus, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021