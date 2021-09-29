Bus attached for not obeying court order reinstating conductor dismissed in 2016

Coimbatore, Sept 29 (PTI): A Labour Court on Wednesday attached a government-owned bus for failing to obey an order to reinstate a conductor, who was dismissed in 2016.

Subramanian, the conductor, was placed under suspension for not reporting for duty on January 26 in 2015 (Republic Day) and was dismissed from service in December 2016, police said.

He approached the court which ordered the transport corporation in September 2020 to reinstate him with the payment arrears, the police said.

Since the corporation did not carry out the order, the court ordered the seizure of the bus, they said.

