HCs can quash criminal proceedings using inherent powers even in non-compoundable offences: SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said high courts can quash criminal proceedings exercising inherent powers under Section 482 of the CrPC even if the offences are non-compoundable while bearing in mind the nature of offence and voluntary settlement of dispute between the parties.

The apex court, observing that handing out punishment is not the “sole form of delivering justice”, said the extraordinary power enjoined upon a high court or vested in the top court under Article 142 of the Constitution can be invoked beyond the “metes and bounds” of section 320 of the CrPC which deals with compounding of offences.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant said such powers of “wide amplitude” ought to be exercised carefully in the context of quashing criminal proceedings, bearing in mind -- the nature and effect of the offence on the society, seriousness of injury, if any, voluntary nature of compromise between the accused and victim and conduct of accused, prior to and after the occurrence of the purported offence or other relevant considerations.

The bench said this in its judgement on two separate appeals, arising out of the orders passed by the high courts of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, involving identical question of law pertaining to compounding of offence. The apex court noted it is true that offences which are “non-­compoundable” cannot be compounded by a criminal court in purported exercise of its powers under section 320 CrPC and any such attempt by the court would amount to alteration, addition and modification of the provision, which is the exclusive domain of the legislature. It said the limited jurisdiction to compound an offence is “not an embargo” against invoking inherent powers by the high court under section 482 of CrPC. The bench said the high court, while keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of a case and for justifiable reasons, can press section 482 CrPC in the aid to prevent abuse of the process of any court or to secure the ends of justice.

“The high court, therefore, having regard to the nature of the offence and the fact that parties have amicably settled their dispute and the victim has willingly consented to the nullification of criminal proceedings, can quash such proceedings in exercise of its inherent powers under section 482 CrPC, even if the offences are non-compoundable,” it said.

“The high court can indubitably evaluate the consequential effects of the offence beyond the body of an individual and thereafter adopt a pragmatic approach, to ensure that the felony, even if goes unpunished, does not tinker with or paralyse the very object of the administration of criminal justice system,” it said.

The apex court observed that societal method of applying laws evenly is always subject to lawful exceptions and it goes without saying that cases where compromise is struck post-conviction, the high court ought to exercise such discretion with rectitude keeping in view the circumstances surrounding the incident, the fashion in which compromise has been arrived at and the conduct of accused before and after the incidence. “The touchstone for exercising the extraordinary power under section 482 CrPC would be to secure the ends of justice. There can be no hard and fast line constricting the power of the high court to do substantial justice. A restrictive construction of inherent powers under section 482 CrPC may lead to rigid or specious justice, which in the given facts and circumstances of a case, may rather lead to grave injustice,” it said.

It noted that grave offences or offences which involve moral turpitude or have a harmful effect on the social and moral fabric of society or involve matters concerning public policy, “cannot be construed betwixt two individuals or groups only” as such offences have the potential to impact the society at large. “Effacing abominable offences through quashing process would not only send a wrong signal to the community but may also accord an undue benefit to unscrupulous habitual or professional offenders, who can secure a ‘settlement’ through duress, threats, social boycotts, bribes or other dubious means. It is well said that ‘let no guilty man escape, if it can be avoided’,” the bench said.

It also dealt with nature of powers vested in the apex court under Article 142 with an intent to do complete justice. It noted that even in the absence of an express provision akin to section 482 CrPC, the jurisdiction exercisable under Article 142 embraces the top curt with “scopious powers” to quash criminal proceedings also, so as to secure complete justice.

It said that doing so, due regard must be given to overarching objective of sentencing in criminal justice system, “which is grounded on the sub­-lime philosophy of maintenance of peace of the collective and that the rationale of placing an individual behind bars is aimed at his reformation.” “We thus sum-up and hold that as opposed to section 320 CrPC where the court is squarely guided by the compromise between the parties in respect of offences ‘compoundable’ within the statutory framework, the extraordinary power enjoined upon a high court under section 482 CrPC or vested in this court under Article 142 of the Constitution, can be invoked beyond the metes and bounds of section 320 CrPC,” it said.

The bench, while dealing with the appeals, said it is inclined to invoke powers under Article 142 and quash the criminal proceedings.

