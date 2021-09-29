Left Menu

Indian Air Force to celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Indian Air Force will proudly celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8, 2021, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:37 IST
Indian Air Force to celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Indian Air Force will proudly celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8, 2021, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence. Rehearsals for the air display by various aircraft will commence from Friday, added the press release.

According to the release, the areas over which aircraft will be flying at low levels are Wazirpur bridge, Karwalnagar, Afjalpur, Hindon, Shamli, Jiwana, Chandinagar, Hapur and Pilkhuwa. "A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade-cum-investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad)," read the release.

"The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies at 08.00 am. The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 AM with the spellbinding aerobatic display," it added. To ensure the safety of the aircraft, pilots and people on the ground, the Indian Air Force has also requested all citizens of Delhi, Ghaziabad and its neighbourhood not to throw eatables and garbage in open as eatables thrown out in the open attract birds that can pose a serious threat to the aircraft flying at low levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021