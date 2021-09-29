Security guard held for stabbing wife to death in Delhi

A 40-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death when she stopped him from drinking alcohol, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Tuesday night.

Parvati (37) was found lying in a pool of blood at her home. She was taken to AIIMS hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

Arjun, who hails from Nepal, killed his wife with a kitchen knife on Tuesday night, a senior police officer said. During interrogation, the accused told police that his wife was quarrelling with him on the issue of consuming alcohol.

He attacked his wife Parvati with the kitchen knife, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a case of murder was registered under Section 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused was arrested.

