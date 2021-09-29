Warring asks transport dept to make bus stands encroachment-free in 48 hours

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday asked the transport department to ensure that all bus stands across the state are encroachment-free in the next 48 hours.

In his first meeting with the officials of the department after taking over the Transport minister, he said the encroachments at the bus stands are not only creating inconvenience to the masses but also causing a huge loss to the state exchequer, according to a government statement.

He directed the officials to remove the encroachments in 48 hours.

Every encroachment, whether big or small, has to be removed else strict action will be taken, he added.

