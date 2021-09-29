Left Menu

Mumbai Mayor holds review meeting on damaged roads, says next 15 days important for metropolitan

Next 15 days are crucial for pothole-free Mumbai, said city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday as the city gears up to undertake the development work of damaged roads.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:43 IST
Mumbai Mayor holds review meeting on damaged roads, says next 15 days important for metropolitan
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Next 15 days are crucial for pothole-free Mumbai, said city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday as the city gears up to undertake the development work of damaged roads. Her statement comes a day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ordered officials to fill all potholes on a war footing in the next two to three weeks.

"We held a review meeting with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. The next 15 days are important for pothole-free Mumbai. We hope all potholes will be filled in this period. The 227 councillors will ensure that all potholes are filled in their wards," Pednekar said at a press conference here today. Chahal in yesterday's meeting directed the officials to visit the areas in their ward and to ensure pits are filled on priority on the same day. Municipal Commissioner also instructed officials to dismiss road engineers from other extra work immediately.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also held a review meeting on potholes on national and state highways. In the meeting, he instructed officials to make an action plan to improve the quality of roads. He further assured that necessary funds would be provided. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

