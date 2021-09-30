Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Naxal-hit Bijapur

Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 10.45 am in a forest between Murkinar and Chinnekadepal camps of security forces under Modakpal police station limits, located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, when a team of the CRPF's 170th battalion was out on a road security operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, two constables, Sannidul Islam and K Balkrishna, belonging to the same unit, inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, he said.

The two personnel received leg injuries, the official said, adding that they were shifted to a local hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

A search operation was underway in the area, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)