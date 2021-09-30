Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Naxal-hit Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 30-09-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:20 IST
Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Naxal-hit Bijapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 10.45 am in a forest between Murkinar and Chinnekadepal camps of security forces under Modakpal police station limits, located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, when a team of the CRPF's 170th battalion was out on a road security operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, two constables, Sannidul Islam and K Balkrishna, belonging to the same unit, inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, he said.

The two personnel received leg injuries, the official said, adding that they were shifted to a local hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

A search operation was underway in the area, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021