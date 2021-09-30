HC takes suo motu cognizance on safety, security in courts after Rohini firing incident

The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognizance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in wake of the Rohini firing incident. The High Court will hear the matter soon.

On September 27, an application was moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to Delhi Police to increase security and other safety measures in subordinate courts premises of Delhi in the wake of a shootout in the Rohini court that left three gangsters dead. Advocate Richa Singh mentioned the matter before a Bench of the Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh on Monday and the court allowed the urgent listing of the matter.

The application sought the direction to the Delhi Police for an increase in the number of security personnel (in consonance with the sanctioned strength) in the court premises for purpose of the security and the security apparatus such as X-Ray machines, CCTVs, Metal Detectors, etc. which are already installed in various district court premises which are currently not functional and upkeep, shall be made functional. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in Mandoli prison in connection with the murder of Jitender Gogi inside a Rohini courtroom last week.

Tajpuriya is suspected to be one of the prime conspirators behind the shootout. As per the sources, the gangster, during the interrogation, revealed that he was in touch with the attackers through internet calling and was keeping an eye on the conspiracy. On September 24, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga, had allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi. Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

