Iran nuclear talks to resume in acceptable period of time - EU

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:52 IST
Iran nuclear talks to resume in acceptable period of time - EU
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he believes nuclear talks with Iran will resume within an acceptable period of time.

Borrell was speaking at a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha. Al Jazeera translated his words into Arabic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

