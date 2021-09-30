Iran nuclear talks to resume in acceptable period of time - EU
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he believes nuclear talks with Iran will resume within an acceptable period of time.
Borrell was speaking at a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha. Al Jazeera translated his words into Arabic.
