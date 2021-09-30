Left Menu

Kerala Police asks State govt to ban book containing 'extreme religious fundamentalism'

Kerala police department has asked the State government to ban a book that it said contains extreme religious fundamentalism.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:56 IST
Kerala Police asks State govt to ban book containing 'extreme religious fundamentalism'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police department has asked the State government to ban a book that it said contains extreme religious fundamentalism. The police asked the state government to ban the circulation of the book "Mashari al-Ashwaq ila Masari al Ushaaq" and said the book can misguide the youth into extremism and force them to join terrorist organisations.

According to the police, the book contains content promoting anti-national attitude and hatred among religions. Police recommend the government to ban the circulation of the book on all platforms including social media.

On the matter raised by the Kerala police, the state government has formed a three-member committee to examine and recommend suitably on banning of a book named 'Mashari Al-Ashwaq ila Masari al-Ushaaq'. The committee will examine whether the book contains any incriminating material or not and will submit the report to the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021