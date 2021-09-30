Left Menu

Rajasthan: Teen girl slips into well, drowns

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:31 IST
Rajasthan: Teen girl slips into well, drowns
A 16-year-old girl drowned after she accidentally fell into a well in her agriculture field in Rajasthan's Bundi district where she was driving away a cattle herd, police said on Thursday.

The deceased girl was identified as Asha Chopdar, a resident of Maleda village under Karwar police station of the district.

Asha lived in a house in her agriculture field.

According to family members, she came out into the field to chase away the cattle herd around midnight on Thursday, SHO at Karwar police station Mukesh Yadav said, adding that she tripped into the well and drowned.

Hearing the sound of someone falling into the well, her sister came out of the house to see what happened.

By the time the villagers reached the spot and pulled the girl out of the well around 3 am, she had died, according to the SHO.

The police lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC based on a complaint by her family members and the body was handed over to them after a post-mortem on Thursday morning, the SHO said.

A probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

