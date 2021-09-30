UK police officer given whole life sentence for murder of London woman
30-09-2021
A British police officer was on Thursday given a whole life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard after abducting her as she was walking home, Sky News said, a case that shocked the country and sparked protests over male violence towards women.
Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had pleaded guilty to murder, rape and kidnap.
