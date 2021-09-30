Left Menu

UK police officer given whole life sentence for murder of London woman

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:47 IST
A British police officer was on Thursday given a whole life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard after abducting her as she was walking home, Sky News said, a case that shocked the country and sparked protests over male violence towards women.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had pleaded guilty to murder, rape and kidnap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

