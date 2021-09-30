Ammunition recovered in J&K's Rajouri district
Security forces have recovered ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said Thursday.
During a search operation launched in Targain-Jalan area of Budhal tehsil, security forces recovered a pocket kept hidden under a boulder on Wednesday evening, they said.
They recovered 25 rounds of Light Machine Gun (LMG) and a rusted magazine, they said.
