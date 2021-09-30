Left Menu

CCI chief Ashok Kumar Gupta gets addl charge as NFRA chairperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:31 IST
CCI chief Ashok Kumar Gupta gets addl charge as NFRA chairperson
  • Country:
  • India

Competition Commission chief Ashok Kumar Gupta has been given additional charge as the chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

NFRA Chairperson R Sridharan is demitting office on Thursday after being at the helm for three years.

Gupta, who is the chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has been given the additional charge as NFRA chairperson for three months with effect from October 1, according to an order issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Thursday.

The additional charge would be for three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or till further orders, it added.

The decision has been taken with the approval of Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021