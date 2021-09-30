Left Menu

Sikh medicine practitioner shot dead in Peshawar

The reason behind the murder was not ascertained yet.The police is investigating the matter from different angles and possibility of terrorism is also being probed.According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

A Sikh hakeem (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

Hakeem Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa) was shot dead by unknown gunmen who opened fire at him. Singh, who received four bullets, died instantly, police said.

The killers managed to escape from the crime scene.

Singh was running a clinic on Charsadda Road in the city.

Police team rushed to the site and encircled the area to nab the culprits. The reason behind the murder was not ascertained yet.

The police is investigating the matter from different angles and possibility of terrorism is also being probed.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

