Woman, lover get life for killing husband in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A local court here on Thursday sentenced a woman and two others, including her lover, to life imprisonment for killing her husband.Additional District Sessions Judge Shakir Ali also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on each convict. The court convicted Nusrat Jahan and her lover Arshad, along with Saleem, an accomplice in the act, for murdering Ali Mehdi in 2013 in Jansath town of the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:24 IST
Additional District Sessions Judge Shakir Ali also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on each convict. The court convicted Nusrat Jahan and her lover Arshad, along with Saleem, an accomplice in the act, for murdering Ali Mehdi in 2013 in Jansath town of the district. According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma, Mehdi was opposed to his wife's illicit relationship with Arshad, and was killed by the three when he objected to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

