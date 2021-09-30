Left Menu

SBM-U 2.0 aims to make facilities better, take processing of municipal solid waste to 100 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:53 IST
SBM-U 2.0 aims to make facilities better, take processing of municipal solid waste to 100 pc
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) is aimed at making the facilities better and taking processing of municipal solid waste to 100 percent from the current 70 percent, an official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second phase of the SBM-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) on Friday.

According to the government, the outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

The official said the ministry will collaborate with the Jal Shakti Ministry to ensure convergence with the second phase of SBM-Rural and Jal Jeevan Mission for areas such as villages on the outskirts of cities that have both urban and rural features.

The Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry had also been in talks with international agencies regarding cooperation and funding, the official said.

He said the first phase of SBM-U has focused on the construction of toilets and making cities open defecation-free (ODF), but its second phase will also target to make facilities better, reclaim all landfills and take processing of municipal solid waste to 100 percent from the current 70 percent.

Also, the second phase of the AMRUT will provide universal coverage of water supply to all 4,378 statutory towns, an increase from the goal of covering 500 cities in the first phase.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's Office in a statement said in line with the vision of the prime minister, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all cities garbage-free and water secure.

These flagship missions signify a step forward in the march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanising India and will also help contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021