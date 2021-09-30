IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs CSK

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Jason Roy c Dhoni b Hazlewood 2 Wriddhiman Saha c Dhoni b Ravindra Jadeja 44 Kane Williamson lbw b DJ Bravo 11 Priyam Garg c Dhoni b DJ Bravo 7 Abhishek Sharma c du Plessis b Hazlewood 18 Abdul Samad c Moeen b Hazlewood 18 Jason Holder c D Chahar b Thakur 5 Rashid Khan not out 17 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 2 Extras: (LB-5, W-4, NB-1) 10 Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs) 134 Fall of Wickets: 23-1, 43-2, 66-3, 74-4, 109-5, 110-6, 117-7 Bowler: Deepak Chahar 4-0-32-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-24-3, Shardul Thakur 4-0-37-1, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-17-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-14-1, Moeen Ali 1-0-5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)