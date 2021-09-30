Left Menu

Sunil Tiwary case: Wife seeks CBI probe, J'khand HC sends notice to DGP, others

She belongs to a scheduled tribe. The case was registered in Argora police station on August 16 this year for offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the SCST Act. He was arrested on September 12. The BJP leader's wife Lalima Tiwary has filed a criminal writ petition seeking a CBI probe.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:42 IST
Sunil Tiwary case: Wife seeks CBI probe, J'khand HC sends notice to DGP, others
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday issued notices to the state chief secretary and the director-general of police after the wife of BJP leader Sunil Tiwary, who was arrested in a sexual exploitation case, filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

The bench of Justice S K Dwivedi also issued a notice to the senior superintendent of police of Ranchi in connection with the case.

Tiwary, a close associate of BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi, was accused of raping his domestic help, who belongs to a scheduled tribe, last year. She belongs to a scheduled tribe.

The case was registered in Argora police station on August 16 this year for offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act. He was arrested on September 12.

The BJP leader's wife Lalima Tiwary has filed a criminal writ petition seeking a CBI probe. She alleged that her husband has been framed due to political vendetta.

In her petition, Lalima Tiwary claimed that ever since her husband had made statements in the Rupa Tirkey case, he has been targeted by the ruling dispensation.

Tirkey, a sub-inspector of police, had died allegedly by suicide in May at her government accommodation at Sahebganj.

The high court will hear the matter again on November 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021