Court urged to form panel to examine if Shahi Masjid Idgah has signs of Hindu temple

A court here has been requested to set up a committee to examine if there are signs of a Hindu temple inside the 17th century Shahi Masjid Idgah premises near the Katra Keshav Deo temple complex, considered the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:13 IST
A court here has been requested to set up a committee to examine if there are signs of a Hindu temple inside the 17th century Shahi Masjid Idgah premises near the Katra Keshav Deo temple complex, considered the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna. The request was made before the court of senior division civil judge by the petitioner in one of the seven suits filed for the removal of the mosque from near the temple complex.

''Civil judge senior division Jyoti Singh has been requested to form an expert committee to locate the presence of signs of a Hindu temple inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah complex,'' said advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who is also one of the petitioners.

He said the proposed committee may consists of a city magistrate as revenue officer, an additional SP level police officer, an expert from the archaeological department and the chief engineer of development authority.

He submitted the committee may be directed to assess if the vastu of the mosque is according to a Hindu temple and if there are presence of signs of Hindu religious elements such Om, conch etc. The petitioners have requested the court to permit them also to visit the mosque with the expert committee.

Defense counsel Niraj Sharma said he will submit a counter on the next hearing.

On the overall maintainability of the suit, he argued it deserves dismissal as the petitioners have not attached any documentary evidence, making it ''frivolous and vexatious''.

The hearing on this suit was adjourned to October 18.

