2 arrested in Jammu while transporting 18 kg cannabis in vehicle: Police
- Country:
- India
The Anti Narcotics Task Force of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that it foiled a bid to smuggle cannabis from Kashmir to Punjab with the seizure of 18 kg of the contraband and arrest of two smugglers.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the task force intercepted a Punjab-bound vehicle on the highway here, officials said.
During a search of the vehicle, the team recovered 18 kg of cannabis.
The driver, Shabir Ahmed, and Sayeed Bilal Qadri, both residents of Srinagar, were arrested and their car impounded.
A case has been registered, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sayeed Bilal Qadri
- Punjab
- Jammu
- cannabis
- Shabir Ahmed
- Kashmir
- Srinagar
ALSO READ
Doping-WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes
Farooq Abdullah visits family of deceased party leader Wazir in Jammu
Punjab CM accuses Harsimrat of involvement in imposition of farm laws
Punjab CM slams Harsimrat Badal, says she has no moral right to speak on farmers' crisis
Payload dropped at Punjab border similar to explosives recovered from terror suspects arrested by Delhi Police