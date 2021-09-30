U.S., Russia say held 'intensive and substantive' arms control talks in Geneva
- Country:
- United States
The United States and Russia have held "intensive and substantive" talks in their second meeting within the Strategic Stability Dialogue framework, a joint statement said on Thursday, aimed at easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers.
The two sides have agreed to set up two working groups, which will convene ahead of a third plenary meeting between the two countries. A date for the third gathering was not provided.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a June summit in Geneva to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Vladimir Putin
- Joe Biden
- Russian
- The United States
- Russia
- Geneva
ALSO READ
Stability trumps growth for government as Russians prepare to vote -economists
Russian space movie crew set for blast-off
Science News Roundup: Floating like an astronaut for a day; Russian space movie crew set for blast-off and more
Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins
Navalny app removed from online stores as Russian polls open