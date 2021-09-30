Left Menu

Prahlad Patel visits National Gallery of Modern Art to review e-auction of mementos gifted to PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:41 IST
Prahlad Patel visits National Gallery of Modern Art to review e-auction of mementos gifted to PM
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday visited the National Gallery of Modern Art here to review the 3rd round of e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel, the minister of state for Jal Shakti, said Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause of conserving the lifeline of the country -- the river Ganges -- through “NamamiGange”.

He said the e-auction provides an opportunity to the general public not only to possess the invaluable memorabilia gifted to the prime minister but also for contributing to the cause of preserving the river Ganga, according to a statement issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The e-auction is being held from September 17 to October 7 through the web portal HYPERLINK ''http://www.pmmementos.gov.in''www.pmmementos.gov.in.

In this round of e-auction, around 1,348 mementos will be e-auctioned. The mementos include the equipment gifted to the prime minister by winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The items with the highest value in the e-auction are the javelin used by gold medalist Sumit Antil in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games and the javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games with the base price at Rs 1 crore each, the statement said.

The lowest-priced item is a small-sized decorative elephant for Rs 200, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021