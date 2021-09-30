Prahlad Patel visits National Gallery of Modern Art to review e-auction of mementos gifted to PM
Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday visited the National Gallery of Modern Art here to review the 3rd round of e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Patel, the minister of state for Jal Shakti, said Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause of conserving the lifeline of the country -- the river Ganges -- through “NamamiGange”.
He said the e-auction provides an opportunity to the general public not only to possess the invaluable memorabilia gifted to the prime minister but also for contributing to the cause of preserving the river Ganga, according to a statement issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry.
The e-auction is being held from September 17 to October 7 through the web portal HYPERLINK ''http://www.pmmementos.gov.in''www.pmmementos.gov.in.
In this round of e-auction, around 1,348 mementos will be e-auctioned. The mementos include the equipment gifted to the prime minister by winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The items with the highest value in the e-auction are the javelin used by gold medalist Sumit Antil in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games and the javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games with the base price at Rs 1 crore each, the statement said.
The lowest-priced item is a small-sized decorative elephant for Rs 200, it added.
