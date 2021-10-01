Left Menu

CBI arrests Jammu power corporation engineer in bribery case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 00:07 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a junior engineer of Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe, officials said.

It was alleged that the official demanded bribe from the complainant for updating records of newly installed electricity metre and for not charging electricity bill at flat rate, they said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, they said.

The agency conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

