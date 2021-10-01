Left Menu

Headless body of man found in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 00:14 IST
The headless body of a man was found here on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The body was spotted in Sector 7 of Antop Hill in Central Mumbai, not far way from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the area, he said.

Police found burn and cut marks on the body, the official said.

An offence of murder was registered and further probe was underway, he added.

