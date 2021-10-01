Headless body of man found in Mumbai

The headless body of a man was found here on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The body was spotted in Sector 7 of Antop Hill in Central Mumbai, not far way from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the area, he said.

Police found burn and cut marks on the body, the official said.

An offence of murder was registered and further probe was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)