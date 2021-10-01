Danish FM in Pakistan; discusses Afghanistan, regional security

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on Friday said that the Taliban government in Afghanistan should ensure fundamental rights to its citizens as he discussed the war-torn country's situation and regional security with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, here.

Qureshi, during a joint press conference with Kofod after their delegation-level talks, thanked his Danish counterpart for the support on Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP Plus) status for Pakistan in the European Union.

The Danish Foreign Minister said that the two sides discussed in detail the situation in Afghanistan which fell to the Taliban on August 15.

He said that the government in Afghanistan should ensure fundamental rights to its citizens.

Asked about the Kashmir issue, the Danish Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and India should find a peaceful solution to the issue through dialogue.

Qureshi said that he shared with Kofod Pakistan's perspective on the Afghan situation and the regional security situation.

He said that Pakistan and Denmark saw an upward trajectory in bilateral relations.

"The two sides discussed ways to put in extra efforts to increase bilateral trade and attract more investments into Pakistan," Qureshi said, adding that cooperation in renewable energy and advantages of enhanced parliamentary interaction were discussed.

"Denmark is a valued partner for Pakistan. Bilateral relations are growing as the two countries are diversifying mutual cooperation to new avenues, including renewable energy and green technologies," said the Foreign Office.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital city of Kabul fell to the insurgents.

The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last holdout province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after capturing Kabul.

The Taliban have put in place a hardline interim 33-member Cabinet that has no women and includes UN-designated terrorists. The Taliban last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)