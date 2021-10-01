England's COVID-19 prevalence increases in latest week, ONS says
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 85 people in the week ending Sept 25, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, up from the previous week's figure of 1 in 90.
The prevalence of COVID-19 cases remains lower than it was two weeks ago when it was estimated at 1 in 80.
