Left Menu

Harvested organ transported 14 km in 14 minutes to save human life in Noida

The Noida Traffic Police on Friday created a green corridor to facilitate the movement of a harvested human organ over a distance of around 14 km in 14 minutes for a transplant operation that saved a mans life, officials said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Ganesh Prasad Saha was alerted that the organ was to be transported from Delhis Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to Jaypee Hospital in Noida, the officials said.However, the challenge was to make the harvested organ available at the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 within a time frame.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:17 IST
Harvested organ transported 14 km in 14 minutes to save human life in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Traffic Police on Friday created a green corridor to facilitate the movement of a harvested human organ over a distance of around 14 km in 14 minutes for a transplant operation that saved a man's life, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha was alerted that the organ was to be transported from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to Jaypee Hospital in Noida, the officials said.

“However, the challenge was to make the harvested organ available at the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 within a time frame. It was a race against time,” an official said.

A police spokesperson said, “DCP Traffic Saha had entrusted Traffic Inspector Ashutosh with the responsibility of coordinating the movement. He immediately reached the Chilla border adjoining Delhi while a green corridor was immediately set up along the route and the ambulance reached the hospital in 14 minutes.” Due to the readiness of the Noida Traffic police, a man's life was saved, the spokesperson said, adding the patient's family members were overwhelmed with gratitude for the personnel engaged in the support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021