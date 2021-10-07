Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attempting to attack Abha int'l airport -state TV
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 02:04 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it intercepted an explosives-laden drone that attempted to attack Abha international airport, Saudi state TV reported.
The coalition added that debris scattered from intercepting the drone fell inside the vicinity of the airport.
No casualties or damages were reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
