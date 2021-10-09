Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported 968 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.
There were 29,362 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the government coronavirus task force said.
Also Read: Russia boosts online monitoring tools in clampdown on banned content
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement