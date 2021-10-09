Czech opposition Pirates/Mayors leader Bartos says opposition will have majority
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:42 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech opposition groups will have a majority in the lower house of parliament after this weekend's election and will start talks on forming a government, leader Ivan Bartos of the Pirates/Mayors coalition said after results from over 98% of districts were released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement