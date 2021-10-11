Left Menu

Maharashtra: Meeting underway between Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari to discuss pending NH projects

A meeting is underway between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari to discuss various pending projects of National Highways in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:11 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The meeting is being held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Urban Minister Eknath Shinde are also present in the meeting. (ANI)

