Left Menu

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate photo exhibition on 1971 war tomorrow

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:08 IST
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate photo exhibition on 1971 war tomorrow
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office on Wednesday. The Bangladesh Liberation War was fought in 1971 for the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel. Every year on December 16, Vijay Diwas is celebrated to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021