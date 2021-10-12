Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate photo exhibition on 1971 war tomorrow
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a photo exhibition on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office on Wednesday. The Bangladesh Liberation War was fought in 1971 for the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan.
After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel. Every year on December 16, Vijay Diwas is celebrated to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
