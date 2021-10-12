Fire breaks out at Bengal secretariat

A fire broke out on Tuesday on the 14th floor of Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office is situated, an official said. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the ''smoke, which was first spotted around 11.55 am'', he said.

The smoke was believed to have originated from telephone tower equipment, the official said.

The state secretariat was closed on the occasion of Durga Puja.

