TikTok Challenges US Government in First Amendment Battle Over Forced Sale
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:05 IST
TikTok sues the US over attempts to force its Chinese parent to sell social media platform, citing First Amendment, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- TikTok
- US
- Social Media
- First Amendment
- Chinese Parent
- Selling
- Platform
- AP
- Lawsuit
- Technology
