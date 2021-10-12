Left Menu

NCSC team to visit Rajasthan on October 13 to look into alleged rise in atrocities against Dalits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:33 IST
NCSC team to visit Rajasthan on October 13 to look into alleged rise in atrocities against Dalits
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday said its team will visit Rajasthan on October 13 to look into the alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said the team will visit Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts, where incidents of atrocities against Scheduled Castes have been reported.

On October 7, a Dalit man, Jagdish Meghwal, was beaten to death by a group of people in Hanumangarh's Prempura area over his alleged love affair with his neighbour's wife, according to police.

In a video recorded by the accused, they are seen giving Meghwal water to drink and then repeatedly thrashing him with sticks.

The accused later dumped the victim's body outside his house, the police had said.

''In view of the increasing incidents of atrocities on Scheduled Castes in Rajasthan, on October 13, NCSC will visit Hanumangarh and Ganganagar and will meet the families of the victims,'' Sampla said in a tweet.

In a statement, the NCSC said its team will be led by Sampla.

The Indian Constitution and law do not allow any person to kill anyone and the brutality of the five accused men in the Hanumangarh killing case can easily be seen in the viral video, Sampla said.

''It is our constitutional duty to bring justice to the victim's family and protect their rights,'' he said.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping, murder and under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the Meghwal's killing.

Four people -- Mukesh Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Sikandar and Hansraj -- have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021