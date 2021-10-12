NCSC team to visit Rajasthan on October 13 to look into alleged rise in atrocities against Dalits

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday said its team will visit Rajasthan on October 13 to look into the alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said the team will visit Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts, where incidents of atrocities against Scheduled Castes have been reported.

On October 7, a Dalit man, Jagdish Meghwal, was beaten to death by a group of people in Hanumangarh's Prempura area over his alleged love affair with his neighbour's wife, according to police.

In a video recorded by the accused, they are seen giving Meghwal water to drink and then repeatedly thrashing him with sticks.

The accused later dumped the victim's body outside his house, the police had said.

''In view of the increasing incidents of atrocities on Scheduled Castes in Rajasthan, on October 13, NCSC will visit Hanumangarh and Ganganagar and will meet the families of the victims,'' Sampla said in a tweet.

In a statement, the NCSC said its team will be led by Sampla.

The Indian Constitution and law do not allow any person to kill anyone and the brutality of the five accused men in the Hanumangarh killing case can easily be seen in the viral video, Sampla said.

''It is our constitutional duty to bring justice to the victim's family and protect their rights,'' he said.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping, murder and under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the Meghwal's killing.

Four people -- Mukesh Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Sikandar and Hansraj -- have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case, according to police.

