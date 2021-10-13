Wyoming coroner says Gabby Petito's death was caused by strangulation

Gabby Petito, the young woman who vanished on a road trip with her boyfriend and later turned up dead in Wyoming, was killed by strangulation, a local coroner said on Tuesday.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, whose office had already ruled Petito's death a homicide, said she was killed about three to four weeks before her body was found on Sept. 19. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, has been missing for nearly a month. Petito, 22, was last seen alive on Aug. 26. Her body was discovered on Sept. 19 near the remote Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming.

