Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos

Britain said on Wednesday that people should buy normally for Christmas and that there would be no shortage of gifts after shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from the country's biggest port because it was full.

"I'm confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas," Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden told Sky when asked about problems at Felixstowe port. "The situation is improving."

"I would say just buy as you do normally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)