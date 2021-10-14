U.S. to resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before year's end -WSJ
The United States will resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified U.S. State Department official. The U.S.-sponsored flights would help U.S. citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants.
The U.S.-sponsored flights would help U.S. citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants. No date has been set for the flights to resume, it reported. Representatives for the State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the WSJ report.
President Joe Biden's administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the U.S. evacuation operation in August.
