Left Menu

Attacker stabs British lawmaker multiple times in church

A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed several times on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters. David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:17 IST
Attacker stabs British lawmaker multiple times in church

A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed several times on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church. Police said a man had been arrested after the stabbing and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Amess's office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details. "He was stabbed several times," John Lamb, a local councillor at the scene, told Reuters. "We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

Amess's condition was unclear. Helicopter TV footage from Sky News showed armed police outside the church as well as a number of ambulances. The church declined to comment.

"Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff," said the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer. Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997. His website said he held meetings with local voters on the first and third Friday of the month.

It listed his main interests as "animal welfare and pro-life issues." The stabbing at Amess' meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour's Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.

"Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself," Cox's husband Brendan said on Twitter. "There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets." (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton, William Maclean and Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021