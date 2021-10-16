Water supply in Delhi, UP districts likely to be hit as Ganga canal closed for maintenance

Water supply to Delhi, Noida, and Agra are likely to get affected due to maintenance work of the Ganga canal here which was closed on Friday, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department said.

According to Upendra Kumar, superintending engineer of UP Irrigation Department, the canal will remain closed till November 5 for maintenance work, affecting water supply in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.

Water supply at 19 districts in UP, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, and Firozabad, would be disrupted and farmers are likely to face a shortage.

During the period of maintenance, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields.

The Ganga canal is the lifeline to 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, providing irrigation and drinking water.

