Water supply in Delhi, UP districts likely to be hit as Ganga canal closed for maintenance
- Country:
- India
Water supply to Delhi, Noida, and Agra are likely to get affected due to maintenance work of the Ganga canal here which was closed on Friday, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department said.
According to Upendra Kumar, superintending engineer of UP Irrigation Department, the canal will remain closed till November 5 for maintenance work, affecting water supply in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.
Water supply at 19 districts in UP, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, and Firozabad, would be disrupted and farmers are likely to face a shortage.
During the period of maintenance, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields.
The Ganga canal is the lifeline to 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, providing irrigation and drinking water.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP holds meeting with party MPs, MLAs in UP's Meerut
Five killed after car rams into truck on Meerut-Delhi expressway
Protesters block Delhi-Meerut highway after youth found dead near railway track
Meerut's Successful Woman Entrepreneur Parul Shukla Honored under Mission Shakti
UP Police registers FIR against sub-inspector for raping woman in Meerut