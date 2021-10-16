Left Menu

4 men held for killing rival gang member in Delhi's Rohini

Four people were arrested for allegedly killing the member of a rival gang in Rohini area here, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Solanki (22), a resident of Rohini Sector-17; Naveen Sharma (21), a resident of Vijay Vihar; Kapil Maan (27), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, and Rohit Rana (28), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

Solanki belongs to Jitender alias Gogi and Rohit Rana gang, police said.

On Monday, information was received at KN Katju Marg police station regarding firing near the dividing road of Rohini Sector 16-17. Police rushed to the spot and found one person had sustained bullet injuries. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at BSA Hospital in Rohini, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Deepak alias Radhey, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana. It also surfaced that he was an associate of Tillu Tajpuria gang, the officer said.

A case was registered at Prashant Vihar police station and an investigation was taken up, police said.

Solanki, who was arrested in the case, disclosed that he was in contact with Maan and Rana. He also disclosed his involvement in the present case. Along with his associates, he hatched the conspiracy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Later, Sharma was also arrested. Maan and Rana were formally arrested from jail in Delhi. Further investigation is being conducted to nab the remaining accused persons, the DCP said.

Gogi, leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants, dressed as lawyers, at the behest of Tillu Tajpuriya. The assailants were killed in retaliatory firing by police.

Gogi and Tillu gangs have been at war with each other for years and their rivalry has claimed dozens of lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

