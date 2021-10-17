Warrant of further detention granted for suspect in murder of UK lawmaker
Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 01:46 IST
A warrant of further detention has been granted for the 25-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder of UK lawmaker David Amess, the British police said on Saturday.
A knife used in the attack, which has been declared a terrorist incident, was recovered at the scene, the police said.
