Left Menu

Former Army vice chief welcomes NSA meet on Afghanistan

Former Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Raj Singh Kadian on Sunday welcomed the decision to host an in-person meet of the National Security Advisors (NSA) on Afghanistan in New Delhi in November.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:09 IST
Former Army vice chief welcomes NSA meet on Afghanistan
Former Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Raj Singh Kadian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Raj Singh Kadian on Sunday welcomed the decision to host an in-person meet of the National Security Advisors (NSA) on Afghanistan in New Delhi in November. Speaking on this, former vice chief of Army Kadian said, "NSA meet on Afghanistan should be encouraged. It is likely that NSAs of Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Russia will be there."

India is all set to soon host a national security advisor (NSA) level regional conference in New Delhi on Afghanistan. This will be the first-of-its-kind dialogue to be hosted by India. The tentative dates of the proposed in-person dialogue are November 10-11. ANI has learnt that the conference will be in a format similar to the regional security conference held earlier in Iran in 2019. Those invited to the NSA-level meeting include countries in the neighbourhood of Afghanistan- Russia, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Speaking on the issue of civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley, Kadian said that the situation there will take time to improve. "Article 370 and 35 A were meant to be removed. If India has to move together, then we need to follow the same constitution. Terror related activities are on the rise in the Valley. These are targeted killings. I believe that Pakistan is behind this move. Nevertheless, I have full faith in our security agencies. They will do their best for our country," he said.

Over the past few days, several civilians especially non-locals have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of children

Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of child...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021