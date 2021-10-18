Left Menu

Money laundering case: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on Oct 20

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on October 20 in connection with the arrest of her close aide Saeed Khan in an alleged money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on October 20 in connection with the arrest of her close aide Saeed Khan in an alleged money laundering case. This is the second summon by the agency to Gawali. The ED had earlier summoned Gawali on October 4 in connection with the case.

Saeed Khan was arrested by the ED on September 28. The accused, Saeed Khan, is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust', the trust has now been transformed into a company. (ANI)

