Man held in Delhi for stealing valuables from elderly woman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:52 IST
Man held in Delhi for stealing valuables from elderly woman
A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from an elderly woman, police said on Monday.

Gurmeet Singh, the accused, had given the woman a cold drink laced with sedatives, they said.

Singh and the woman, who was in an unconscious state, hired an auto-rickshaw to go towards Model Town on Sunday.

On finding Singh's activities suspicious, the auto-rickshaw driver stopped his vehicle outside Azadpur metro station where the police were present, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Singh tried to run away but the driver alerted the police and they nabbed him.

The woman was in an unconscious state and admitted to the hospital for treatment, the DCP said.

Singh was previously found involved in similar kinds of cases, the police said. During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he intoxicated victims by offering them cold drinks mixed with Alprax tablets in order to steal their valuables, the DCP said.

Two gold bangles, one gold ring and one purse containing a mobile phone and Rs 1,160 cash were recovered from his possession, she said.

The police said they are going to reward the auto-rickshaw driver for his alertness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

